Cadillac's Blackwing V8 will live on with new Stratos-maker

Cadillac

Cadillac's twin-turbo 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 will absolutely become a collector's item. After the engine, originally meant as a Cadillac-exclusive, only made its way to a single car, the company abandoned it altogether. Cadillac CT6-V owners, I wouldn't let go of your cars, like, ever.

It appears the engine will still serve a purpose, however, albeit in a very strange place. According to a report from Hagerty on Friday, Cadillac's Blackwing engine will serve a new Manifattura Automobili Torino project in the near future. MAT, the company behind the reborn Stratos project, knows how to build some incredible machines -- color me interested, with a 550-horsepower V8 as part of the next project.

MAT president Paolo Garella told Hagerty the Italian company struck a deal with General Motors to use the engine for this mystery project but didn't offer any other details. The company didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

Yet there's a second, interesting turn of events. GM sold its final operations center in Europe this past month, after largely exiting the market last decade. The engineering center in Turin, Italy, found a buyer in Punch Group -- the parent company of MAT. GM largely worked on diesel engines at the facility, and it'll continue to do so through 2021.

MAT told the publication the sale still means things are full speed ahead, and in fact, MAT gets to work even closer with GM talent at the facility. What they have in store for the ousted Cadillac V8 remains to be seen.

Frankly, it's good to see such a swell engine find a home.