Buy a Tesla before 2021 and get Full Self-Driving for free, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is out here making marketing moves on Twitter as we head into the final few days of 2020. Tuesday evening, Musk tweeted that anyone who purchases a new Tesla will receive three months of the company's Full Self-Driving mode free of charge. Access to the software, which remains in beta and not complete, typically costs $10,000 extra just to experience it.

All Tesla cars delivered in the final three days of the year will get three months of the Full Self-Driving option for free. Delivery & docs must be fully complete by midnight Dec 31st. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2020

All new Teslas come with a form of the firm's Autopilot system, a Level 2 partially automated technology on the SAE's scale of autonomy, but Full Self-Driving hopes to one day live up to its name. The company rolled out the technology to limited groups of drivers earlier this year and plans expand the invites to those who paid for the option to take advantage of the features. Even Tesla says the system may do the wrong thing at the wrong time, so it's definitely not ready for hands-free driving, but many owners found it works well with lots of supervision.

To take advantage of Musk's latest flash deal, buyers need to complete all documents and take delivery by Dec. 31 at midnight, so it's probably best to shop Teslas currently in stock if you really want the Full Self-Driving freebie. We also heard earlier this month Tesla authorized its staff to toss in free Supercharging once again for anyone purchasing a new EV as the automaker pushes for record deliveries in 2020.

We won't know if the tactics worked until early next year, but Musk is sort of the master of spurring fans to purchase when it counts.