Burger King is giving free Whoppers to 'smart car' owners, here's how to get one

It's a pain when you buy something and it doesn't work like it's supposed to, but sometimes a product malfunction can turn out to be a feature that you didn't know you wanted. That might be the case with a new promotion by fast-food chain Burger King and its #AutopilotWhopper campaign, with its plan to give free burgers to owners of what it calls smart cars.

The whole thing seems to have come about when a Tesla driver (with a questionably modified steering wheel) reported his car's Autopilot system repeatedly confusing a Burger King roadside sign with a stoplight. He posted the video to Twitter, and Burger King's ad agency picked up on it.

looks like AI even knows what you're in the mood for.



pull up with your smart car, share a video/pic with #autopilotwhopper + #freewhopper & we’ll DM you a free Whopper code to use when you order on the BK app. see https://t.co/2HrzhTAM6A. pic.twitter.com/S74He7EcuQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 23, 2020

So, how does this whole thing work? According to Burger King, you need to bring your "smart car" (as opposed to a Smart car) to a Burger King location, take a photo or a video and post it to Twitter using the hashtags #autopilotwhopper and #freewhopper, and BK will then DM you a code for a free Whopper from the Burger King app.

What exactly qualifies as a smart car in this case? We have no idea, and apparently, Burger King doesn't much care either since it decided not to clarify its meaning in the contest's terms and conditions. We contacted Burger King for more information, but it didn't immediately respond.

We're actually kind of looking forward to monitoring the hashtag and seeing what cars people argue should count. A Brabus Smart Fortwo? Sure. A minivan with an honor roll sticker on it? Why not? How about a gently used Honda Civic bought for a reasonable price and a low interest rate? Sure sounds like a smart car purchase to me.

Let us know in the comments if you've managed to secure a free Whopper with this promotion and link us to the Tweet you used to qualify.