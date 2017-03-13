Buick teases Enclave for New York, promises Avenir sub-brand debut

After a quiet start to the auto show season, things are heating up for Buick, and quick.

The automaker issued its first proper teaser for the New York Auto Show, which takes place in April. It gives us our first look at the new Enclave, a three-row crossover that rests atop Buick's large-vehicle lineup, ahead of Envision and Encore.

Enlarge Image Buick

From the teaser, it's clear that the Enclave takes on the new family face that we've already seen in the LaCrosse sedan and Encore crossover. It's also due to grace the front end of an all-new Regal, based on the Vauxhall Insignia already unveiled in Europe, which may also bow in New York.

The Buick spokesperson that sent us the image also noted that the new Enclave will continue to be built in Lansing, Michigan, and that it'll go on sale later this year. That's all we know for now.

New York will also play host to another big Buick unveiling -- its Avenir sub-brand. This new approach to buiding fancy-pants Buicks will hit the ground running with its first model, the Enclave Avenir. Expect a more luxurious look with a different grille, new wheels and other small aesthetic enhancements. The interior is likely much more posh, as well, but we're still lacking on details.

We'll make sure to bring you everything from the Enclave reveal as it happens on April 11.