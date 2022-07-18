Buick Regal Recalled Due to Brake Issue

The recently deceased Buick Regal is the subject of General Motors' latest recall, according to recently filed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents. The problem? Potential failure of the power brake assist system, which would make the Regal harder to stop and could lead to a crash.

"If the vehicle's vacuum-power brake assist partially or fully fails, braking events may require additional stopping distance, depending on the brake-pedal force applied by the driver," NHTSA said in its recall notice (PDF).

A total of 23,734 Buick Regals are affected by this recall, all from the 2018 to 2020 model years. GM said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this problem.

To fix the issue, dealers will reflash the electronic brake control module software. Owners will be notified beginning Aug. 15. To see if your car is affected by this (or any other) recall, visit our guide.