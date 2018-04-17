Buick Enspire EV Concept packs 550 HP and 370 miles of range

Buick's all-electric Enspire SUV Concept makes its debut in Beijing today, and man, it's a looker. Though purely a concept, the Enspire is meant to, um, inspire the future of Buick, the automaker calling it "an exploration of Buick's bold design ideas and innovative technologies for future mobility."

At the heart of the Enspire is Buick's "eMotion" electric powertrain, with a 550-horsepower electric motor. The company says the Enspire can theoretically sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds flat, and can travel up to 370 miles on a single charge. Speaking of which, Buick says the Enspire's powertrain supports both wireless and quick-charging options, and the battery can be charged to 80 percent of its capacity in just 40 minutes.

Enlarge Image Buick

That hugely advanced powertrain is wrapped in a package that's both sleek and sophisticated, with bold surface sculpting and slim lighting elements. And while the Enspire itself is just a concept, its design could -- very appropriately -- provide inspiration for Buick's future crop of SUVs.

Inside, Buick says the Enspire has a "surround skyline" theme, with "suspended theater-type seating," though unfortunately, the only interior view we have right now is of the cockpit. Up there, the Enspire has an OLED infotainment screen and augmented reality head-up display, with 5G high-speed connectivity built in.

Buick is incredibly important for General Motors in China, the brand selling far more vehicles in The People's Republic than it does back home in the US. And given the Chinese market's growing preference for electrified vehicles, it makes sense for Buick to give Beijing show-goers the first look at its conceptual EV future.