Bugatti may get one more supercar with a big engine before EV push

Bugatti

Bugatti and Rimac's newly formed company will likely do great things in the electric vehicle era, but first the French supercar-maker may have one final celebration of the internal-combustion engine. Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti-Rimac, said in a business update earlier this month he's "pushing" for a combustion engine in a new supercar from Bugatti. Motor1 first spotted the intriguing comments in this video.

If this is the case, it sounds like the Chiron replacement, perhaps due in 2024, wouldn't become a full-blown electric supercar. After all, the Rimac side of things does an excellent job of covering that segment. Instead, another Bugatti supercar could stick with its famed quad-turbo W16 engine. It's conceivable the unit could receive some sort of electrification to further boost power beyond what the turbos and engine themselves can muster, but whatever's cooking, Mr. Rimac thinks the world will like it. The new car will leave the world "astonished" at what it can achieve, he said in the video.

Bugatti will certainly have a load of resources at its disposal under its new ownership. Last year, Volkswagen relinquished control of the storied French mark, and instead, handed it to Porsche. The German sports and luxury car maker married it to Rimac, the Croatian firm Mate Rimac created and brought onto the world stage. At the end of the day, Porsche and Rimac own a chunk of Bugatti, but the two companies exist separately. The three combined will almost certainly help Mr. Rimac carry out whatever astonishing plans he has in the works.