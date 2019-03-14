Bugatti could be planning a less expensive all-electric car, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Bugatti is a fairly extreme car company. Its vehicles pack massive 16-cylinder engines and multimillion-dollar price tags. In Geneva this year it released a car that sold for well over $10 million, but that raises the question: Where does Bugatti go from here?

It goes electric. Well, possibly anyway. Word around the schoolyard is that the folks in Molsheim are considering going slightly downmarket with their next car and that this new Bugatti could be the first Bugatti that wasn't designed for children to be electrically powered, according to a report Thursday by Bloomberg.

"I would see us doing a battery electric vehicle," Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Bloomberg. "There, the balance between performance and comfort is much more important, and it's about daily usability."

The move toward battery power makes a lot of sense for a company like Bugatti. As a part of the Volkswagen Group, it has access to all of the research and development work already done by companies like Audi and Porsche.

This would allow it, in theory, to focus on what it does best:building beautifully crafted and wildly fast hypercars. It would also give Volkswagen Group an answer to cars like the Rimac Concept 2 and the Pininfarina Battista.

Bugatti representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.