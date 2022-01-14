Sorry rich people, the Bugatti Chiron and Bolide are sold out

Bugatti

If you're super rich and were hoping to get in a Bugatti Chiron order before production of the ultra-expensive hypercar ends, you're out of luck. Bugatti announced this week that after a record-setting 2021 all allocations of the Chiron have been spoken for, with the final deliveries to happen by the end of 2022.

Bugatti says that 150 customers ordered and personalized a car in 2021, with 60% being new to the brand, and it plans on delivering at least 80 cars in 2022. Out of the 500 total Chirons that will be built, only 40 were up for grabs as of November 2021. The final cars to be produced in 2022 will be the Super Sport and Super Sport 300+ versions of the Chiron, of which only 30 will be made each, as all of the "regular" Chiron and Chiron Pur Sport models have already been built. 2021 saw the first deliveries of the Super Sport 300+, as well as the final deliveries of the Divo and the one-off La Voiture Noire.

If you wanted to get one of the absolutely insane track-only Bolide hypercars, you're out of luck as well. Bugatti says that all 40 of its planned production run were spoken for just two months after the production version was unveiled at The Quail during Monterey Car Week last summer. Also, all ten units of the EB110-inspired Centodieci, which has long been sold out, will be delivered in 2022.

While we don't yet know what will replace the Chiron, it will be developed under the new Bugatti-Rimac joint venture that was announced in November. Bugatti promises that future models will be just as absurd, luxurious and packed with engineering as you'd expect, and whatever comes next will certainly feature some sort of electrification.