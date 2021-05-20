Bugatti races its Chiron Sport against a fighter jet in a new short film

Listen, by now, any geek off the street can tell you that Bugatti makes insanely fast and powerful cars. It's been at it for a while now, in its current iteration, first with the Veyron and now with the Chiron.

Of course, quantifying just how fast a 1,500-horsepower Chiron is can be tough, but thankfully we have these things called jet-powered aircraft to help. Yep, Bugatti decided to show off its special Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel edition against a French Dassault Rafale Marine fighter jet in a short film released on Thursday.

In the film, we see the Chiron try to beat the Rafale to the end of the runway as the fighter jet makes a full-afterburner high-speed takeoff. It's a lot closer of a race than you might imagine, given that the Dassault produces a combined 33,720 pound-feet of thrust at full throttle with its afterburners on. Comparatively, the Chiron produces a relatively tame 1,180 lb-ft from its quad-turbo W16 engine.

Is this exercise novel? Nope. Is it useful in any way, shape or form? Absolutely not. Is it rad? No question, and as such, we're going to watch the video a few more times with Kenny Loggins playing in the background.

