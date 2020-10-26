Want to lease a Bugatti Chiron? Get ready for the ultimate sticker shock

One thing we don't usually talk about when we talk about cars is how much it costs to own them. We talk purchase price and sometimes gawk at silly options prices, etc. but we almost never get into the nitty-gritty of monthly costs.

The guy who runs the DragTimes YouTube channel -- aka Brooks Weisblat -- decided to do just that though, only instead of doing it with a car for mere mortals, he ran the numbers on a one-year-old Bugatti Chiron Sport. Those numbers, friends, are borderline panic-inducing.

So, to start, because the Chiron in question was a year old, the dealer selling it was offering a $200,000 discount on it. That may seem pretty sweet, given that it's enough for a nice down payment on a house in Los Angeles, but on a car that stickers for $3.5 million, it's chump change. Next, he was looking at trading in his nearly new Ferrari F8 Tributo, for which the dealership was going to offer him $10,000 over MSRP. Again, not bad, but on a $350,000 car it doesn't mean much.

Now, Mr. Weisblat isn't looking at purchasing the Chiron outright. Instead, he's looking at leasing it (something I'm shocked Bugatti even offers, though according to this dealer, it does) and so he gets the numbers for 24- and 36-month leases with a 2,500 mile-per-year allowance. It's worth noting that before we get to the actual lease amount, around $4,000 of the monthly cost is just in taxes.

With that all out of the way, how much does it cost to lease a one-year-old Bugatti Chiron? $65,960 per month for 24 months. That dips by another $10,000 or so if he goes to a 36-month lease, but either way, that's an insane amount of money. For comparison's sake, the US median income for 2019 was $68,703. According to Experian, the average payment for a three-year lease in the US in 2019 was $450.

What do you think? Could you justify spending an average household's yearly income in a month to lease a 1,500-horsepower carbon-fiber hypercar? Weisblat couldn't, so he ordered a Ferrari SF90 Stradale instead.