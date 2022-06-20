Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé Special Edition Has Stitched Artwork Inside

Another day, another Bugatti with details to obsess over. This is the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé, a special edition created for the end of the standard Chiron's production run as a tribute to company founder Ettore Bugatti's daughter. L'Ébé was Ettore's eldest child, and he wanted her first name to contain his "EB" initials so Bugatti would stay part of her name even after marriage. Born in 1903, she went on to write a biography of her father.

The L'Ébé's design is inspired by its namesake's love of the Art Deco era. The entire body is covered in blue-tinted exposed carbon fiber, with even the engine covers getting that finish. Accenting the blue carbon are gold pinstripes on the Chiron's center ridge and fender character lines, which is a lovely effect that I haven't seen done on a Chiron before. The grille surround and EB emblems are also finished in polished gold, with the wheels and rear diffuser getting gold accents as well. For a final gold touch, L'Ébé's name is written in gold script on the underside of the active rear wing.

Enlarge Image Bugatti

Lake Blue and Silk (cream) leather covers nearly the whole interior, with the L'Ébé also featuring blue carbon but with a stain finish to contrast the exterior. The L'Ébé name is also found on the sill plates and headrests, and a silhouette of the Chiron is displayed in the Silk color on the center console's knee pads. But the coolest part about the L'Ébé are the door panels. The driver's side door is mostly Silk while the passenger side is the reverse, and both have artwork stitched into the door panel itself. These pieces show the front end of the Chiron, Veyron Super Sport, EB110, Type 57 Atlantic and Type 35 race car. Bugatti has done similar artwork panels before, like on the Veyron Legends Editions.

Only three of the L'Ébé will be built, all of which will go to Europe. The car in these photos is a standard Chiron, while the other two will be based on the Chiron Sport. Bugatti says these mark the end of regular Chiron production for Europe, while there are still a few Pur Sport and Super Sport models left to create.