Go On, Treat Yourself to a Certified Preowned Bugatti

What's happening Bugatti now offers a certified preowned used car program. Why it matters Both the Chiron and Veyron are covered under the CPO program, with a one-year warranty that covers things like parts and labor for mechanical and electrical issues, and more. What's next All Bugatti service partners around the world are eligible to sell and service these certified preowned cars.

Certified preowned used car programs are pretty commonplace for mainstream automakers like Honda or Toyota. But how's a super-rich aristocrat supposed to sleep at night knowing their secondhand exotic hypercar might not meet the absolute highest standards of quality? Fear not, dear billionaire. Bugatti has you covered.

Bugatti on Wednesday announced the formation of its new Certified Program, which applies to all preowned Chiron and Veyron models. All authorized Bugatti service partners around the world can sell and work on vehicles as part of the preowned program.

Through Bugatti's CPO arrangement, these used vehicles come with a one-year limited warranty that includes the car's annual service within the first year of ownership. For the Chiron, the warranty covers all parts and labor for mechanical, electrical, corrosion or paint problems. The Veyron's warranty is less comprehensive, covering mechanical and electrical issues, plus the cost of all parts and labor.

What's pretty cool is that Bugatti's CPO warranty stays with the car even if you move to another region. For example, Bugatti says that if someone buys a car in the Middle East and then drives it to Europe -- you're bound to have homes in both locations, after all -- the one-year warranty will then be honored by the company's European service partners. Feel like flying your Chiron over to the US after that? You're covered there, too.

