The insane Bugatti Bolide hypercar is going into production

Hey, remember the Bolide? You know, the ridiculous, 1,824-horsepower hypercar Bugatti revealed last year? The original Bolide was nothing more than a one-off experiment, but apparently it generated enough buzz that Bugatti decided to build a few more. That's right, kids -- the Bolide is entering production.

"Following its presentation, a significant number of enthusiasts and collectors asked us to develop the experimental Bolide as a production vehicle," Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement Friday. "Our team has now been developing a production model -- the ultimate driving machine for the track."

The Bolide is all about packing immense power in a lightweight package. At the car's core is Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, producing 1,577 horsepower. That's not quite the 1,824 hp promised by the original Bolide, but Bugatti said that higher output was "achieved among other things thanks to 110-octane racing fuel." For the production car, "Bugatti opted for 98 RON gas which is available worldwide." Complementing that power is an impressive 1,180 pound-feet of torque.

Considering that engine will star in a car that's estimated to weigh just under 3,200 pounds, the Bolide is going to be an absolute speed demon. Bugatti said the Bolide is being developed in accordance with international FIA safety standards. "The safety features include HANS system compatibility, an automatic fire extinguishing system, pressure refueling with a fuel bladder, central wheel locking and a six-point safety belt system," the company said.

Bugatti will build 40 Bolides in total, all priced around 4 million euros (about $4.7 million based on current exchange rates). The company says the Bolide "will be taken to production maturity" over the next couple of years, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2024.