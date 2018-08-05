Brabham's track-only BT62 will make its US debut in Monterey

The silly-fast and very loud Brabham BT62 is finally getting its US debut during Monterey's Car Week later this month. The car on display will be a tribute to legendary American racing driver Dan Gurney who passed away earlier this year.

The car is set to make appearances at a number of high-profile events throughout the week including at Michelin's stand at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Friday, August 24 and Sunday, August 26. Over the week the car will also appear McCall's Motorworks Revival on Wednesday, August 22, and at the Exotics on Cannery Row on Saturday, August 25 so those in attendance shouldn't have much trouble catching a glimpse of it.

Enlarge Image Brabham Automotive

"I've enjoyed great success in the United States over the course of my racing career, as did my father, Sir Jack, and brother Geoff Brabham, who is a member of the Motorsport Hall of Fame of America," said David Brabham, managing director of Brabham Automotive. " As a country, the US holds great significance for the family, and continued importance for the Brabham racing dynasty, and we're proud to be showcasing the car to the world's most discerning motoring enthusiasts at Monterey Car Week."

The BT62 is a track-only supercar, powered by a sonorous naturally aspirated V8 which makes 720 horsepower per ton and has no trouble flinging the featherweight Brabham off towards the horizon. Prospective owners of the car can expect to shell out $1.3 million for the privilege but on the plus side, it comes with a custom driver training program where they will be mentored by David Brabham himself along with other Brabham drivers. So, you know, that's cool.

Enlarge Image Brabham Automotive

If you want more information about the BT62 and to hear its 5.4-liter Brabham-built V8, check out this amazing video that the Carfection crew made: