Bougie baby: Land Rover shows off 'all-terrain' stroller

Automakers don't just deal in products for adults with driving licenses. Sometimes, they aim to hook kids while they're young -- in Land Rover's case, very young.

Land Rover teamed up with iCandy to launch the iCandy Peach All-Terrain Special Edition stroller, or as it's referred to overseas, a pushchair. It's not going to traverse a mountain on its own, but rather, it takes elements from Land Rover's style and adopts them into a format that still somehow ends up costing a fair bit of money.

At the least, it's cheaper than most everything else with a Land Rover badge on it.

The hood fabric of the stroller is meant to resemble a Land Rover grille. There's some fancy stitching on the seats, just like a Land Rover, and a separate rucksack lets parents stock a whole day's worth of adventure-related items in the stroller's basket. The plastic tires look pretty meaty, and the baby's harness looks like a five-point harness used by racecar drivers and hardcore off-roaders.

This stroller also happened to be the first one ever unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show, although that's more of a fun fact than anything. The strollers go on sale in early 2018, and you can pick one up for the Land Rover-appropriate price of £1,500 ($2,035, directly converted). 

