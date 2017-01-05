Bosch's community parking system could eliminate hunting for a space

Bosch is a supplier for a number of automakers, so its systems could work together across makes to contribute to a common goal. That's the idea behind its community-based parking system, which is one of the many systems it's discussing at this year's CES in Las Vegas.

The premise is pretty simple, but it could have a big impact. As cars drive down a street, they can scan for open parking spaces alongside. If spots are detected, they can be mapped and stored in the cloud. When it comes time to find a parking space, the system can call up that map and direct you to an open space.

Enlarge Image Photo by Bosch

With a fast enough internet connection, it could provide nearly real-time updates on parking spaces, so if some jerk jacks your spot when you're on your way there, it can divert you to another open space before you realize your parking hopes and dreams have been permanently crushed.

This could have huge benefits. Not only would it save the driver time, it would save both gas and, therefore, money. Bosch estimates that, by 2025, connected parking systems could reduce parking traffic by 380 million kilometers, which is equivalent to driving to Venus and back (not advisable).

Of course, this presupposes that Bosch's system makes its way into a bunch of vehicles. It'll be significantly less capable if it's not in as many cars as possible. While it can definitely migrate to many different brands, given Bosch's ubiquity in the auto-industry supplier field, it would require the automakers to sign off on the idea. It would also require the citizenry to pony up the scratch to pay for the equipment.

Whether or not automakers go through with it, Bosch is taking steps to ensure this system works in the real world. It's already testing the system in Stuttgart, Germany, with the help of Mercedes-Benz. The system is slated to land Stateside for testing in 2017.