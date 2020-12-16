The Boring Company wants to expand all over Las Vegas, report says

Elon Musk/Twitter

Public transportation is great. It's cheap, simple to use and ferries vast numbers of people with a relatively high degree of efficiency. The Boring Company's Las Vegas not-a-Hyperloop is more or less the polar opposite of that, which is why we were surprised to learn that Elon Musk's startup was trying to expand its operations there.

See, according to a report published Tuesday by The Verge, the proposed expansion comes on the heels of a bankruptcy filing by the Las Vegas Monorail. Previously, The Boring Company's agreement with the city of Las Vegas stated that it couldn't dig tunnels in any area that was then served by the monorail.

The original Las Vegas Convention Center loop was initially set to open in January of 2021 for CES, but this little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic (not to mention the subsequent decision to hold CES remotely this year) threw a wrench in those plans.

In case you need a refresher, the Boring Company LVCC project has been continually downgraded from a high-tech, high-speed people moving system to Teslas in tubes. Seriously, it's currently being envisioned as a series of Models 3 and X being driven underground by human drivers. There is also a Model 3-based tram design in the works, but who knows if that will materialize?

Anyway, the new proposed loop will span the entire city. Construction will be funded primarily by Musk's company this time around, with casinos, hotels and other businesses chipping in for their own stations.

The Boring Company presented its proposal to the Las Vegas city council on Wednesday, with plans to present it to Clark County officials in February of 2021.