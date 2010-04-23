BMW's blending form factors again with Gran Coupe concept

BMW

With its Gran Turismo, BMW took the 5-Series sedan and beefed it up into something of an SUV/wagon hybrid. With the Gran Coupe concept, the automaker has done the opposite to its 7-Series, carving away at the upright proportions of the sedan and leaving us with a very sexy and coupelike profile.

Revealed at the 2010 Beijing Auto Show, it's unclear whether the Gran Coupe is a design study for an upcoming BMW four-door coupe that will challenge the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Aston Martin Rapide for your people hauling dollars or a thinly veiled sneak peek at an upcoming BMW 6-Series revision. What we do know is that the concept's roof sits a full 4-inches shorter than the 7-Series', so its going to be a tight fit if it makes it to production wearing the same proportions. Full LED lighting, including the headlamps, is another design choice that may or may not make it to the showroom, either.

So will this concept end up wearing a 6- or a 7-Series badge?