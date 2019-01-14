BMW says the Z4 is quicker than the Toyota Supra

BMW

Perhaps the most anticipated -- or at least most drawn-out -- Toyota debut in recent memory is that of the 2020 Supra. But just a few hours after the new sports coupe debuted at the Detroit Auto Show, BMW wants to draw attention back to the car's distant sibling, the Z4 roadster. That's because BMW pointed out today that the Z4 is actually quicker than the Toyota Supra.

It's worth recalling that the cars share their basic chassis, engine and electronics, although Toyota and BMW said they tuned their cars very differently. So think of BMW's "No, mine is quicker" announcement as a sort of sibling rivalry.

Where the Supra reaches 60 miles per hour in a claimed 4.1 seconds, the BMW Z4 will do the deed in just 3.9 seconds. Sure, you might not be able to measure than two tenths' difference on your stopwatch, but for internet bragging rights, every tenth of a second matters.

Of course, it's not exactly a fair fight when the BMW packs a bigger turbocharged punch. The BMW Z4 M40i packs 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, and weighs 3,443 pounds. The Supra, meanwhile, extracts 335 hp and 365 lb-ft from its version of the same engine, with the car's curb weight listed at 3,397 lbs.

On the other hand, you'll pay a fair bit more for the BMW. The 2020 Toyota Supra will sell from $50,920 with destination, while the Z4 M40i is rumored to start at closer to $70,000. That's in part because BMW will also offer a more affordable sDrive30i model, with a 255-hp, turbo-four engine. Either way, this Z4-versus-Supra news is exactly the sort of internet argument fodder that we're sure will rile up enthusiasts on both sides.