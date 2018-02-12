BMW bets big on its forthcoming X7 full-size SUV set to debut in LA

In its quest to leave absolutely no market segment untapped, BMW will be unveiling the production version of its X7 three-row SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November of this year, according to a report by Autocar.

Many of you will no doubt remember X7 iPerformance concept that debuted at Frankfurt last year, and if you were a fan of its somewhat challenging design, then we have great news, the production X7 will retain many of that car's fugliest features, notably the weirdly huge kidney grilles and its squinty headlights.

BMW envisions its forthcoming X7 as a competitor for the Range Rover, the Mercedes GLS-class, the Audi Q7, and heck, maybe even the Volvo XC90. It's developing the X7 specifically with the SUV and crossover-hungry US and Chinese markets in mind, but the model won't be exclusive to them.

BMW isn't spilling the beans when it comes to engines but because its BMW, we can guess that it will likely include a bunch of six and eight-cylinder engines, likely with turbochargers. We're guessing there will be an M Sport version, maybe even a full-fat M version since nothing is sacred in 2018 and we're betting there will be a hybrid version, too.

Word 'round the campfire is that the X7 won't be based on the X5 underpinnings. Instead, BMW has hinted that it will be receiving many bespoke bits which sounds to us like they might end up seeing double-duty in the forthcoming Rolls-Royce people-mover though that's just wild speculation on our part.

We'll be sure to keep you updated as more details emerge, and we'll definitely cover the official launch in November.