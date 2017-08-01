BMW will bring a new, topless concept to Pebble Beach

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is the fanciest event of the already very fancy Monterey Car Week. This year, it's BMW's turn to roll out a brand-new concept car amid all the expensive, old-school metal.

BMW promised that it would bring two concepts to Pebble Beach -- the Concept 8 Series that debuted earlier this year, and an unnamed new concept. The teaser for the concept, shown below, offers a sleek silhouette and no roof, and it doesn't really carry a shape that mimics any current BMW model.

Enlarge Image BMW

The body is too different than the i8 to preview the i8 Roadster -- plus, that was already conceptualized years ago. There's a chance it could be an 8 Series drop-top, but again, the shapes don't quite line up.

So what could it be? A few folks believe it will be the first preview of the upcoming Z4 successor, a small-ish roadster with a sporty driving bent. Toyota and BMW have been working on their shared-platform sports car for a couple years now, and while we haven't seen much about any supposed Supra successor, this BMW concept might change that. It'll be unveiled at Pebble Beach on August 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific.