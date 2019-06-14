BMW teases Vision M Next concept

BMW

BMW will unveil a new concept car later this month, which the company says will show "the new era of sheer driving pleasure." It's called Vision M Next, and we're getting our first glimpse of it via a handful of teaser images that BMW released Friday.

Not that these images show much, of course. They were shot by artist Thomas Demand, and are said to "pull back the covers on some early details of the car -- without removing them completely." All we can see are some sharp angles, black and gray hues, and some bright red accents.

"When we reveal a new vehicle, there are myriad overall views at play," Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW's senior vice president of design, said in a statement. "This time we're taking a new approach and presenting a selection of artworks ahead of the car's unveiling."

The BMW Vision M Next won't necessarily preview a specific production model, but rather, a general direction for the company's performance cars. Last year, BMW showed the Vision iNext, which offered the same sort of look forward for the company's autonomous efforts.

BMW will take the wraps off the Vision M Next concept at an event in Munich, Germany, at the end of June.