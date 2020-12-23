BMW UK is out to publicly shame owners who have let their warranties lapse

Jon Wong/Roadshow

There are a lot of different ways to convince someone to buy a product. You can extoll its virtues on its own or compared to the competition. You can also offer it at a discount or make it seem exclusive and worthy of desire. Or, you can do what BMW is doing in the UK and publicly shame your customers, according to a report published Wednesday by Motoring Research.

The German automaker is trying to get owners of its vehicles who have let their used car warranties expire to buy new ones, and its big plan to do that is to put personalized messages on electronic billboards. If that sounds utterly insane, it kind of is -- unless I am totally losing something in the cultural translation.

The whole system is based on a vehicle-detection technology of some kind that cross-references vehicle registrations with a warranty database. Though it's not confirmed, we suspect that the signs have some sort of license plate camera. The signs will be placed at traffic lights, ensuring that there are ample opportunities for drivers (and those around them) to read the messages while stopped.

"Our customers expect an elevated level of customer service and personalized digital marketing is just one way in which we can engage with them at this expected level," Steve Cann, general manager for Insurance Solutions at BMW UK, told Motoring Research. "Tailored billboard messaging is a unique way of engaging with BMW owners outside of their homes that we hope will leave a memorable impression."

The billboards are reportedly being rolled out now in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle. BWM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.