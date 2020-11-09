Turn your BMW adventure scooter into an art deco masterpiece

Nmoto

So, here's the thing. Most scooters aren't very cool. Vespas get a pass, obviously. So too does the Honda Ruckus, because it's weird and utilitarian. A Quadrophenia-cosplay-type Lambretta would also have my respect, but anything else? It's going to be a tough sell.



Take the BMW C400x, for example. Is there anything particularly wrong or weird about it? Nope. It's reasonable and affordable motorized transportation, of which, frankly, I'm a fan. I just can't get over the inherent not-motorcycle-ness of it, though, which is why a concept from a company in Florida called NMoto has my stoke level pegged.



The kit was debuted recently and is called "Golden Age," and as you can see from the images, it takes the humble C400x and transforms it into a piece of art deco alternate-history brilliance. How does it do that? Well, the kit hasn't made its official debut yet, but we suspect that it will involve a not-insubstantial chunk of money and a similarly weighty piece of your time, but the results look worth it.

I like the Golden Age's bubble fenders and round headlight pod, but I absolutely love the narrow prewar BMW kidney grilles on the front. The whole thing is executed way better than it has any right to be.



If you're curious about the C400x on which this concept is based, it's got a 350-cc engine that makes a claimed 34 horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque. That energy is routed through a CVT transmission, which is pretty standard fare for a scooter. The thing also has plenty of storage, a big gas tank and a nice, relaxed riding position, again, because: scooter. Finally, BMW charges $6,795 for it, making it expensive as scooters go but cheap compared to a car or most European motorcycles.



NMoto says that the design work is done, but that it's still in the prototype phase and expects to give the Golden Age its debut sometime in the spring of 2020. That should give me plenty of time to start shopping for gear that will make me look more like the titular character from Disney's The Rocketeer.