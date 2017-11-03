BMW recalls 700,000 cars for wiring-related fire risk

Your vehicle is filled with miles of wiring, and one short is all it takes to cause a big problem. That's the reasoning behind BMW's latest recall.

BMW has issued a voluntary recall for 672,775 examples of the 3 Series. Since BMW produces a whole lot of 3 Series variants, the list of recalled vehicles is rather extensive:

2006-2011 3 Series Sedan, including: 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi, M3



2006-2011 3 Series Wagon: 325xi, 328i, 328xi



2007-2011 3 Series Coupe: 328i, 328i xDrive, 328xi, 335i, 335i xDrive, 335is, 335xi, M3



2007-2011 3 Series Convertible: 328i, 335i, 335is, M3



2009-2011 3 Series Diesel: 335d



Enlarge Image BMW

The reason for the recall is the blower-regulator wiring harness, which controls the fan speed of the blower motor, the part responsible for sending air through the vents. Variations in resistance across a specific connection could lead to an increase in temperature, which can cause a short circuit. It could also melt the plastic surrounding the regulator, increasing the chance of a fire.

Drivers might notice something is amiss when the climate control system stops working. Occupants might also smell a burning plastic odor.

In order to remedy the issue, dealers will inspect the wiring harness and replace any components that need replacing, and they will also install a new part to prevent the issue from happening again. Owners should receive notifications via first-class mail starting in December.