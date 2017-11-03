BMW recalls 700,000 cars for wiring-related fire risk

You don't want your blower motor producing THAT much heat.

Your vehicle is filled with miles of wiring, and one short is all it takes to cause a big problem. That's the reasoning behind BMW's latest recall.

BMW has issued a voluntary recall for 672,775 examples of the 3 Series. Since BMW produces a whole lot of 3 Series variants, the list of recalled vehicles is rather extensive:

  • 2006-2011 3 Series Sedan, including: 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi, M3
  • 2006-2011 3 Series Wagon: 325xi, 328i, 328xi
  • 2007-2011 3 Series Coupe: 328i, 328i xDrive, 328xi, 335i, 335i xDrive, 335is, 335xi, M3
  • 2007-2011 3 Series Convertible: 328i, 335i, 335is, M3
  • 2009-2011 3 Series Diesel: 335d
The wiring is at its hairiest when the blower motor is running at full clip, which is great, because it's not like winter is just around the corner or anything.

The reason for the recall is the blower-regulator wiring harness, which controls the fan speed of the blower motor, the part responsible for sending air through the vents. Variations in resistance across a specific connection could lead to an increase in temperature, which can cause a short circuit. It could also melt the plastic surrounding the regulator, increasing the chance of a fire.

Drivers might notice something is amiss when the climate control system stops working. Occupants might also smell a burning plastic odor.

In order to remedy the issue, dealers will inspect the wiring harness and replace any components that need replacing, and they will also install a new part to prevent the issue from happening again. Owners should receive notifications via first-class mail starting in December.

