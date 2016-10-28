BMW recalls 136,000 cars and crossovers for fuel leaks

Enlarge Image BMW

Recalls involving fuel leaks should be taken very seriously. After all, when the risk of fires or explosions is present, you shouldn't treat it like a trifle. BMW's latest recall covers cars and crossovers that possess that exact risk.

The automaker issued a recall covering 138,188 examples of various cars and crossovers. The problem here comes from an in-tank fuel pump. Said pump might have improperly crimped wire contacts. These wires might melt the connector, which would spring a fuel leak. The fuel pump may also stop working, which could stall the vehicle without warning.

Thankfully, the fix is pretty simple. After bringing the affected vehicles to dealerships, service departments will replace the whole fuel pump module, which should solve the problem. The recall is expected to begin on December 5, 2016.

The full list of vehicles involved in this recall is below: