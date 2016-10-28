BMW recalls 136,000 cars and crossovers for fuel leaks

Recalls involving fuel leaks should be taken very seriously. After all, when the risk of fires or explosions is present, you shouldn't treat it like a trifle. BMW's latest recall covers cars and crossovers that possess that exact risk.
The automaker issued a recall covering 138,188 examples of various cars and crossovers. The problem here comes from an in-tank fuel pump. Said pump might have improperly crimped wire contacts. These wires might melt the connector, which would spring a fuel leak. The fuel pump may also stop working, which could stall the vehicle without warning.
Thankfully, the fix is pretty simple. After bringing the affected vehicles to dealerships, service departments will replace the whole fuel pump module, which should solve the problem. The recall is expected to begin on December 5, 2016.
The full list of vehicles involved in this recall is below:
2007-2011 X5 3.0si, 4.8i, xDrive30i, xDrive35i, xDrive48i, xDrive50i, X5 M
2008-2011 X6 xDrive35i, xDrive50i, X6 M
2010-2011 X6 ActiveHybrid
2010-2011 535i Gran Turismo/xDrive GT, 550i Gran Turismo/xDrive GT
2011-2012 528i, 535i, 535i xDrive, 550i, 550i xDrive
2012 535i ActiveHybrid, 640i Convertible, 650i Convertible, 650i xDrive Convertible, 650i Coupe, 650i Coupe xDrive
