BMW is recalling its G 310 GS and G310 R motorcycles for bad brakes

Enlarge Image BMW Motorrad

BMW's motorcycles have a well-deserved reputation for being high-quality machines, but even the famed Motorrad isn't immune to the odd recall every now and again. This time, it's got to do with some of the brand's more affordable offerings.

Specifically, BMW Motorcycles announced earlier in August that it's recalling certain 2019 C 400 X scooters as well as 2018-2020 G 310 GS and 2017-2020 G 310 R motorcycles over concerns that the pistons in their brake calipers could corrode and cause the system to stick in their bores.

The brake calipers in question were produced by Brembo's value-oriented Indian subsidiary Bybre (for "By Brembo" -- get it?), which are also used on more-affordable motorcycles from the likes of KTM, among others.

The fix for this issue simply involves getting your bike to your friendly local BMW Motorcycle dealer and having them swap your brake calipers for new ones. This repair is, like all recalls, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in early October, but owners of affected models can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for more information.