BMW recalls plug-in hybrids for fire concerns, says not to charge them

If you own a new plug-in hybrid BMW or Mini, you're going to want to pay attention to this recall, since some very odd actions are required on the driver's part.

BMW has issued a recall for 4,509 vehicles in the US, and 26,900 vehicles globally. All the models affected are plug-in hybrids, which use larger batteries to permit a couple dozen miles' worth of all-electric propulsion at a time. Here's the full list of affected vehicles:

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

2021 BMW 745Le xDrive

2020-2021 BMW 530e, 530e xDrive, 530e iPerformance

2020-2021 Mini Cooper Countryman All4 SE

2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e

2021 BMW 330e, 330e xDrive

2020 BMW i8

The issue stems from the Samsung battery used in the affected PHEV models. According to the recall documents, debris may have entered the battery cells during production, which can cause a short circuit. In "rare cases," according to BMW, one of these short circuits could spark a fire.

BMW first discovered the issue in August, when it was told of a fire involving an X5. Between then and mid-September, BMW found three more incidents along the same lines. After doing more digging, the automaker discovered the root cause.

Trouble is, BMW doesn't have a fix in place yet, which is where the aforementioned odd actions come into play. Until the automaker has a remedy ready to go, BMW is suggesting that drivers not charge their vehicles, nor should they use Sport mode, Manual mode or the shift paddles. This is likely due to increased battery discharge when using these features, but BMW did not immediately return a request for further information.

As with all recalls, US owners will receive a notification via first-class mail informing them of the recall. Dealers should have received their notifications already, according to NHTSA's recall documents, while owners should expect to see theirs arrive toward the end of November.