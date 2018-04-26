BMW M850i xDrive promises 523 hp, looks amazing in camo

BMW has teased its new 8 Series relentlessly, and today, the teaser campaign soldiers on -- but this time, with actual specs!
BMW has seen fit to divulge some new information about its penultimate 8 Series trim, the M850i xDrive. The M8 will be the most powerful model, with the M850i slotting in beneath. It'll have standard all-wheel drive, an adaptive suspension and four-wheel steering, which means it should handle pretty well for a full-size coupe.
But the real gem of the M850i xDrive is under the hood. It'll pack a "completely redeveloped" V8 that will put out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque -- a 67-hp and 74-pound-foot improvement over its predecessor.
That leads us to believe it's a revised version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 found in the current M550i xDrive. It appears that the only transmission on offer will be an eight-speed automatic transmission.
BMW promises that the 8 Series will go on sale this year, so a debut shouldn't be too far off. We've already seen it in racing form -- the M8 GTE debuted in late 2017. The 8 Series is the successor to the 6 Series Coupe, which was discontinued. The only BMW to carry the 6 Series designation right now is the 6 Series Gran Turismo coupe-crossover thing, itself a rebadged 5 Series Gran Turismo.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.