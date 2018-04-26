BMW M850i xDrive promises 523 hp, looks amazing in camo

Coupes

 BMW has teased its new 8 Series relentlessly, and today, the teaser campaign soldiers on -- but this time, with actual specs!

BMW has seen fit to divulge some new information about its penultimate 8 Series trim, the M850i xDrive. The M8 will be the most powerful model, with the M850i slotting in beneath. It'll have standard all-wheel drive, an adaptive suspension and four-wheel steering, which means it should handle pretty well for a full-size coupe.

But the real gem of the M850i xDrive is under the hood. It'll pack a "completely redeveloped" V8 that will put out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque -- a 67-hp and 74-pound-foot improvement over its predecessor.

That leads us to believe it's a revised version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 found in the current M550i xDrive. It appears that the only transmission on offer will be an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW promises that the 8 Series will go on sale this year, so a debut shouldn't be too far off. We've already seen it in racing form -- the M8 GTE debuted in late 2017. The 8 Series is the successor to the 6 Series Coupe, which was discontinued. The only BMW to carry the 6 Series designation right now is the 6 Series Gran Turismo coupe-crossover thing, itself a rebadged 5 Series Gran Turismo.

