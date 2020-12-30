BMW M5 CS coming with more power, less weight

BMW M via Autoblog

The BMW M5 sedan will gain an even hotter CS -- or Competition Sport -- variant next year. The German automaker teased the new M5 CS on the M division's official Instagram page earlier this week, though the post has since been removed. Thankfully, our pals at Autoblog managed to grab a few screenshots and gave us the green light to publish the one you see above.

The M5 CS will follow the same ethos of BMW's other CS models, like the M2 CS we recently reviewed. That means it'll have more power, less weight and a few unique aerodynamic enhancements.

On the power front, the M5's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 will get a small increase, but exactly how much is unclear. Autoblog says the M5 CS will have 635 horsepower, but a similar report from Car and Driver suggests an output of 626 hp. Either way, these are small increases over the 617-hp M5 Competition, and the engine's torque figure is expected to remain unchanged, at 553 pound-feet.

More importantly, the CS will drop a bunch of weight compared to the standard M5. Thanks to a carbon fiber hood and carbon fiber bucket seats (from the new M3 and M4), the M5 CS should drop 154 pounds.

Finally, the M5 CS will ride on a new set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, with 275/35-series rubber up front and 285/35s at the rear. Carbon ceramic brakes will be standard, and you'll be able to get gold-painted forged wheels, just like the ones on the M2 CS. Thank god.

Much like the M2 CS, the M5 CS will likely have a hefty price premium. The 2021 BMW M5 Competition starts at $112,095 including $995 for destination, so our best guess says the M5 CS should start somewhere in the $135,000 to $140,000 range. We'll know more when the M5 CS debuts in early 2021.