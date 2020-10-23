BMW partners with NYC fashion legends Kith for limited M4 Competition

BMW

The automotive industry has seen a handful of fashion collaborations over the years, and let's just say that some -- the Peugeot 205 Lacoste and the Paul Smith Land Rover Defender come to mind -- have been more successful than others (the BAPE 300SL Gullwing, for example). BMW is throwing its hat in this particularly fraught ring by partnering with the New York-based brand Kith for the BMW M4 Competition x Kith.

Who or what is Kith, and why is a company like BMW hitching one of its most important models to it? Kith is the brainchild of renowned sneaker collector, designer and BMW aficionado Ronnie Feig. It started back in 2011 with a Brooklyn store that specialized in streetwear custom-designed collaborations with various sneaker brands. Since then, Kith's shadow has grown and BMW has taken notice.

The M4 Competition x Kith differs from your standard 2021 M4 in a whole bunch of ways. To start, the car no longer wears M4 badges, instead getting Kith branding in the legendary M badge style. The BMW roundel also gets tweaked to resemble the brand's classic motorsports roundel, as seen on racecars such as the CSL "Batmobile." Buyers also have the option of getting the M-themed Kith logo in giant letters on the M4's carbon fiber roof. The Kith edition M4 will only be available in Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White -- all matte finishes.

Inside, Kith has had its hands in just about everything. The seats are done in an M motorsport colorway. A debossed repeating Kith logo is seen on most of the leather surfaces inside. The most surprising thing is just how far the Kith branding goes in the cabin. There will be no mistaking one of these limited edition vehicles for a regular M4.

This kind of collaboration is more than a little niche, but for those who it does appeal to, the very limited number of examples being built -- just 150 for the entire world -- means that they better act quickly. The BMW M4 Competition x Kith will retail for $110,245, including destination, and will only be available for preorder through the BMWUSA.com website starting on Friday.