Holy crap, BMW is actually making an M3 wagon

BMW

Earlier this week some rumors surfaced online that BMW might actually, finally, for real this time produce a wagon version of the upcoming next-gen M3, something that the M brand has never previously done. Well it seems like that is definitely happening, as just minutes ago the BMW M Instagram account posted a teaser image showing an M3 Touring's rear end with the caption "Mic Drop."

From the teaser we can see a new rear bumper with an aggressive diffuser housing four large exhaust tips, but not much else. It seems like the M3 Touring will get a wider body compared to the standard 3 Series Touring, something that has previously been prohibitive to the creation of a factory wagon M3. And yes, the Touring will likely have the same gigantic kidney grilles as the M3 sedan and M4 coupe. Sorry.

In terms of performance, expect the M3 Touring to match the specs of the sedan, which BMW laid out last month. The M3 will have a turbocharged inline-six making 480 horsepower in "base" form and 510 horsepower in Competition trim, with the latter getting an optional all-wheel drive system. If I had to guess -- and that's literally my job -- I'd expect the M3 Touring to be AWD-only, and it probably won't get the standard manual transmission that the base M3 sedan will have.

The M3 sedan and M4 coupe will make their debuts next month, but we don't yet know when the Touring will be revealed. It will likely follow the sedan by a couple of months, probably debuting the same time as the M4 convertible. Now don't get your hopes up, Americans. We aren't even getting the wagon version of the regular 3 Series in the US, so there is almost zero chance the M3 Touring will come to our shores. Still, it's good to dream, right? And we'll be able to import one in 25 years, at least...