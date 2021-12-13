BMW will debut iX M60, color-changing exterior tech at CES

Enlarge Image BMW

CES

BMW will have a big presence at CES in January, the automaker confirmed Monday. In addition to debuting the new iX M60 EV, the German automaker is panning to show off a number of new technologies.

The iX M60 will build on the iX xDrive50 we drove back in September. It'll likely have the same 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack and dual-motor setup, just with increased output. Considering the iX xDrive50 already makes 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, the M60 should be pretty potent. As with other M-badged BMWs, expect to see different trim and wheel options, as well as some small interior tweaks.

BMW also confirmed it'll show color-changing exterior technology -- and we aren't talking about hue-shifting paint. The company says this tech "changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button," and we're really curious to see how this actually works.

Finally, BMW says we'll see "a cutting-edge in-car movie theater experience," though that's all we have for details right now. Whether this is just the ability to play movies on a vehicle's infotainment screen or some other, more immersive technology is anyone's guess. We'll know more when the doors open at CES 2022 in January.