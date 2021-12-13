Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

BMW will debut iX M60, color-changing exterior tech at CES

The German automaker will also show off "a cutting-edge in-car movie theater experience."

2022 BMW iXEnlarge Image

The iX M60 will be just like this but more powerful.

 BMW
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of CES 2022.

BMW will have a big presence at CES in January, the automaker confirmed Monday. In addition to debuting the new iX M60 EV, the German automaker is panning to show off a number of new technologies.

The iX M60 will build on the iX xDrive50 we drove back in September. It'll likely have the same 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack and dual-motor setup, just with increased output. Considering the iX xDrive50 already makes 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, the M60 should be pretty potent. As with other M-badged BMWs, expect to see different trim and wheel options, as well as some small interior tweaks.

BMW also confirmed it'll show color-changing exterior technology -- and we aren't talking about hue-shifting paint. The company says this tech "changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button," and we're really curious to see how this actually works.

Finally, BMW says we'll see "a cutting-edge in-car movie theater experience," though that's all we have for details right now. Whether this is just the ability to play movies on a vehicle's infotainment screen or some other, more immersive technology is anyone's guess. We'll know more when the doors open at CES 2022 in January.

2022 BMW iX is weird on the outside, cool on the inside

