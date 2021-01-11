BMW addresses iDrive's 20-year generation gap in a new short film for CES 2021

CES

These days BMW's iDrive infotainment system is held by many to be among the best available on any vehicle at any price. This was not always the case, however. The system debuted back in 2001 on the much-maligned E65 BMW 7 series.

To celebrate what a difference 20 years of development can make, BMW made a very odd little film to coincide with CES 2021 that features two very different BMWs from two very different eras talking to one another in the BMW museum. Spoiler alert: the old 7 series says bullshit a lot and calls the iX a Tamagotchi.

Still, if you're old enough to remember what a shockwave iDrive sent through the industry when it came out, this is a fun throwback. Sure, it was ugly, buggy and slow -- and the knob was huge -- but it was something genuinely new and different, and that was cool.

I really want to know why these German cars in a German car museum have American accents? Even more curious is the decision to give the security guards American accents.