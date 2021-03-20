GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

BMW i4 revealed, Land Rover Defender reviewed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back on the best news and reviews from the week ending March 20.

Good morning, afternoon or evening to you, Roadshow readers. Welcome back to the week in review. This week we spent time with some lovely cars and covered some pretty big new car reveals. Check out all the goods below, or click play above to dive in to some of the biggest topics of the week.

Top reviews

2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent time with the very cool Land Rover Defender X, and he really liked it, even if it misses some of the G-Class' swagger.

Click here to read our 2020 Land Rover Defender X review.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT, and it is not a reskinned Porsche Taycan.

Click here to read our 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT first drive review.

The 2021 Polestar 2 is a slick EV that defies segments

Is it a crossover? A sedan? Maybe a bit of both. Social Media Editor Daniel Golson took the Polestar 2 for a spin and found it oozes that certain cool factor that's hard to find.

Click here to read our 2020 Polestar 2 review.

2021 Mazda3 Turbo is a surprisingly fancy four-door

Top news

Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

Top videos

What's up with all the catalytic converter thefts? Get all the knowledge and learn what you can do about it.

We go hands-on with the heavily updated 2022 Nissan Pathfinder to see if it can take a crack at rivals.