BMW i4 revealed, Land Rover Defender reviewed and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires See all photos +29 More

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent time with the very cool Land Rover Defender X, and he really liked it, even if it misses some of the G-Class' swagger.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT, and it is not a reskinned Porsche Taycan.

Is it a crossover? A sedan? Maybe a bit of both. Social Media Editor Daniel Golson took the Polestar 2 for a spin and found it oozes that certain cool factor that's hard to find.

What's up with all the catalytic converter thefts? Get all the knowledge and learn what you can do about it.

We go hands-on with the heavily updated 2022 Nissan Pathfinder to see if it can take a crack at rivals.