BMW finally gets around to previewing hybrid i8 Roadster

The first ever BMW i8 Roadster. Icon of a new era: powerful and unstoppable. The first ever BMW i8 Roadster is getting ready to lift up its wings in 2018. __________ All figures are preliminary: BMW i8 Roadster plug-in hybrid BMW eDrive: energy consumption (combined): 15,4 kWh/100 km. Fuel consumption (combined): 2,0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions (combined): 45 g/km. Fuel consumption is determined in accordance with the ECE driving cycle (93/116/EC), made up of approximately one-third urban traffic and two-thirds extra-urban driving (based on the distance covered). Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions for new passenger automobiles can be found in the 'New Passenger Vehicle Fuel Consumption and CO2 Emission Guidelines', which are available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern, Germany and on http://www.dat.de/angebote/verlagsprodukte/leitfaden-kraftstoffverbrauch.html Posted by BMW i on Monday, July 3, 2017

The BMW i8 three-cylinder hybrid sports car has been around since the 2015 model year. You'd think BMW would have seen fit to release a convertible variant by now, but only now is it getting around to that.

BMW released a short video on its Facebook page showing off the i8 Roadster, or at least some of it. There isn't much to glean from the video, although we do see a fabric soft top covering the roof. The car has not received an official unveiling, which is why it's still in camouflage in the video, even though we all know what an i8 looks like by this point.

There are rumors that the i8 Roadster will actually coincide with a light refresh of the entire i8 lineup, but that hasn't been confirmed. The current i8's 7-kWh battery pack only allows for about 15 electric-only miles before its gas engine kicks in, so that would be a good place for a refresh to focus. The front bumper of the i8 Roadster looks a little different than the coupe, but that could be the camo playing tricks on our eyes.

The BMW i8 Roadster should hit the road sometime in 2018.