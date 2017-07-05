BMW finally gets around to previewing hybrid i8 Roadster

The BMW i8 three-cylinder hybrid sports car has been around since the 2015 model year. You'd think BMW would have seen fit to release a convertible variant by now, but only now is it getting around to that.
BMW released a short video on its Facebook page showing off the i8 Roadster, or at least some of it. There isn't much to glean from the video, although we do see a fabric soft top covering the roof. The car has not received an official unveiling, which is why it's still in camouflage in the video, even though we all know what an i8 looks like by this point.
There are rumors that the i8 Roadster will actually coincide with a light refresh of the entire i8 lineup, but that hasn't been confirmed. The current i8's 7-kWh battery pack only allows for about 15 electric-only miles before its gas engine kicks in, so that would be a good place for a refresh to focus. The front bumper of the i8 Roadster looks a little different than the coupe, but that could be the camo playing tricks on our eyes.
The BMW i8 Roadster should hit the road sometime in 2018.