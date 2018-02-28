Good teasers are ones where you're not quite sure what to expect. To that end, BMW deserves a gold star for one of its recent tweets.

BMW Group's Twitter account posted a new teaser this morning, promising that all will be revealed in about a week's time at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. We're not entirely sure what it is, but it appears to be a long, squat coupe that, at first glance, appears to be closer to a concept than a production model.

Just one week left until you see what we have in store at the Geneva International Motor Show 2018. Stay tuned! @GimsSwiss #BMWGIMS #GIMS2018 pic.twitter.com/05CNYXlPDB — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) February 28, 2018

This is where it gets confusing. BMW has not been shy about sending out camouflaged pictures of its upcoming 8 Series coupe, which will replace the 6 Series, so there's nothing really left to hide in that regard. Heck, BMW's already racing the M8 GTE, so it probably doesn't have to do with motorsports, either. It could be a concept previewing the production M8, but it doesn't seem angry enough for that.

Earlier this month, Motor1 reported that BMW M had a concept in store for Geneva, but it wouldn't be the M8 coupe. Motor1 believed that it might be the M8 Convertible, but I don't see any cuts along the roofline in this teaser, so it's probably not that.

Thus, we have a proper mystery on our hands. But don't fret, because it won't remain a mystery much longer -- Geneva's press days kick off on Tuesday, and we'll be on the ground bringing you every reveal as it happens.