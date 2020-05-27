BMW 4 Series teased ahead of debut: Here comes the big grille

BMW

BMW revealed all the loving upgrades it baked into the refreshed 2021 5 Series this Tuesday. And next week, the German carmaker will have something bigger to show us.

Not physically bigger, perhaps save for the controversial grille treatment it'll wear, but nevertheless, the redesigned 4 Series coupe will bow on June 2. BMW announced the digital debut date on Wednesday and shared a single teaser photo of the new coupe, and yes, the big grille first shown on the BMW Concept 4 is headed to production. It's easy to see the giant kidneys stretching downward in the photo.

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

BMW's keeping tight-lipped about the finer details, but we know there will be a range-topping M440i model that'll pack a mild-hybrid powertrain. A turbocharged inline-six engine will work with a 48-volt starter generator to feed an extra 11 horsepower to the powertrain with 374 hp on tap. Frankly, that's a ton of oomph when we're not even talking about the M4 yet. Of course, we'll see less-powerful models sit below the M440i, too.

We'll have the full details on the new 4 Series next Tuesday so stick around and practice patience, readers.