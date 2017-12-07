BlackBerry and Qualcomm want to power future smart cars

Roger Cheng/CNET

Forget phones, BlackBerry wants to be in your next car.

The security software company, which previously made smartphones, said on Thursday that it was working with Qualcomm to develop platforms for the next generation of connected vehicles. The companies plan to combine BlackBerry's QNX platform, which previously powered the BlackBerry 10 mobile software for its phones, with Qualcomm modems and wireless tech.

Some of the BlackBerry tech includes telematics and virtual cockpit controllers, which suggests work with commercial vehicles such as delivery trucks.

The announcement is an extension of a relationship between the two companies that span over a decade.