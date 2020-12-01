BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services partner on IVY tech for your car

BlackBerry

It's tough to get around the fact that Big Data has its claws in just about everything, up to and including your personal vehicle. That's about to become even truer thanks to the Tuesday announcement of a partnership between Amazon Web Services and BlackBerry.

The partnership involves BlackBerry's in-car data integration and monitoring platform, IVY. What does this mean for you, the consumer? On a surface level, nothing. But for automakers, it's a different story. IVY will let them collect sensor data and offer up insights based on that data.

Those insights could be used to improve safety tech in cars, speed up self-driving car development or possibly even warn drivers about hazards on their route. IVY will also allow vehicle developers to more easily integrate features like over-the-air updates into platforms without having to create their own systems from scratch.

"This software platform promises to bring an era of invention to the in-vehicle experience and help create new applications, services and opportunities without compromising safety, security or customer privacy. We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to execute this vision and deliver BlackBerry IVY," BlackBerry CEO John Chen said in a statement.

This partnership's announcement has boosted BlackBerry's stock prices, with share pricing leaping by over 52% at the time of publication.

