Black Friday deals for the car lover in your life

Black Friday 2019

What's more American than the Fourth of July, George Washington's birthday and Sweetest's Day all rolled into one star-spangled holiday? That's right, Black Friday.

After giving thanks and overindulging in turkey with all the fixings, it's high time to disgorge -- the contents of your wallet, that is. This most capitalistic event is all about buying as the holiday season shifts into overdrive. But it's also a great time to save as retailers both local and online offer steep discounts.

Deals abound on all kinds of goodies for nearly every sort of person. And best of all, thanks to the power of Amazon, you can shop from the convenience of your couch, heck, you don't even need to change out of your PJs. Best of all, there's zero risk of getting trampled at the mall when trying to get a screaming deal on that new Blu-ray player you've been eyeing.

For the gearhead in your life, here's a list of great gift ideas, all offered at substantial discounts. But you'd better act quickly, because these deals are for a limited time only, so warm that credit card up and start buying.

Clore Automotive Never get stranded by a dead battery again. Keep one of these Clore Automotive jump-starters in your car or truck and you'll have 1,100 peak amps' worth of juice right at your fingertips. The compact JNC550A unit is sized to fit in nearly any vehicle's cargo hold, has a rubberized base and even a 12-volt accessory power port. Further improving its versatility, there's a built-in air compressor on the back so you can address flat tires as well. This unit is normally priced at $159, but it's 30 percent off for Black Friday, a deep discount that drops the price to just $103.35. If more power is needed, Clore Automotive also offers a range of larger jump-start units as well, including a heavy-duty model with 3,400 amps of power.

ROLA Dramatically increase the versatility of your ride with an external luggage rack. This husky steel model from ROLA quickly and easily attaches to a vehicle's trailer hitch, providing a space to attach coolers, camping gear, tools or nearly anything else you need to schlepp. There's even a place to mount a license plate. The 59502 model highlighted here measures 56 inches long and 23 inches wide, with 5.25-inch-tall lip. Proving that it's built to last, the shipping weight on this product is advertised at 74 pounds. Normally priced at $231.28, starting today the ROLA 59502 is being made available at 25 percent off, which drops that total to less than 200 bucks. This deal runs through December 13.

Ingersoll Rand Ingersoll Rand makes good stuff. Any automotive technician or shade-tree mechanic should be proud to have this company's products in his or her toolbox. Today, you can make that possible by giving the gift of lasting quality. Purchase one of these 3/8-inch air ratchets and not only can you make your favorite gearhed's life just a little easier, you can save big money, too. For Black Friday, they're on sale for just $96.57.

Mechanix Wear That air ratchet listed above is a great deal, but not everyone can afford to throw C-notes around like French fries during a food fight. But fear not, there are plenty of affordable items available as well, like this two-pack of Mechanix Wear gloves, which are perfect for protecting hard-working hands from grit and grime, blows and abrasions. Priced at just $16.32, they're being offered at a whopping 35-percent discount for Black Friday. Medium, large, X-large and XX-large sizes are all available. The Deal starts today and runs until December 2, so you have a little time to decide how many packs you want to purchase.

Sunferno Recovery Another surprisingly affordable gift for the gearhead in your life is an off-road recovery strap. For those that love adventuring where the pavement ends, this is an essential piece of kit. The model highlighted here is from Sunferno. It measures 20 feet in length and 3 inches across. It's also rated to handle up to 35,000 pounds thanks to reinforced eye loops and protective sleeves on each end. This recovery strap also has a maximum stretch rating of 7% and is a super-visible, bright-yellow color so it should be nearly impossible to lose, even in deep mud. Yet another feather in this product's cap, it's highly rated on Amazon, with an impressive 4.8-star score out of 5 after nearly 400 reviews. Priced to sell, you can grab one of these recovery straps for just $28.02, a 30% discount, just don't ruminate too long; the deal is done by 6:20 p.m. PT.

ANCEL You need not spend a young fortune getting to the bottom of a pesky check-engine light. You can do it for just $26.41 starting this Black Friday. The ANCEL AD310 scan tool is being offered at a hefty 25% discount for a few hours today, so act decisively, because this deal expires a few minutes short of midnight. What do you get for your money? Well, this tool should work on most cars from 1996 or later, it comes with an LCD display, an easy-to-use interface and a 2.5-foot-long cable. Aside from sturdy construction and the ability to clear trouble codes, it also supports a range of languages including English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and even Portuguese.

ThruNight Slice through darkness like an eclectic carving knife through tender, perfectly roasted turkey breast with an LED flashlight. This unit from ThruNight weighs in at about 2 ounces and measures less than 7 inches in length, meaning it should easily fit in a pocket, purse or even a stocking hung by the chimney with care. It's also IPX8 waterproof, resists drops from up to 1 meter in height and provides a maximum of 500 lumens of light. Upping the convenience factor, it even runs on affordable and readily available AA batteries. For Black Friday this unit is available for just $23.99, a 48% discount. Follow the link below for more details.

Snailax Lots of new vehicles offer heated and ventilated seats. These features can add immeasurably to driving comfort in extreme weather, be it arctic chill or desert swelter. But what if you or someone you know has an older ride, one that wasn't equipped with such niceties from the factory? Well, it's not too late to enjoy enhanced comfort thanks to this combination seat heater and cooler from Snailax. Priced at $42.46 for Black Friday, a claimed discount of 47 percent, it offers three intensities of cooling and two for heat. Even better, it's a one-size-fits-all product that runs on 12 or 24 volts, it also comes with a home adapter so you can use it on your desk chair and it's backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. What are you waiting for? Order one now before this deal expires!

Wiha Another affordable stocking stuffer is this 7-piece screwdriver set from Wiha. A highly desirable kit, especially for folks that work on small items like clocks or carburetors, it's priced to sell at just $18.53, a 38% discount over the non-Black Friday price. Designed for precision work, it includes four slotted and three Phillips-head screwdrivers. Each is made of tool-grade steel and features a vapor-hard, satin-chromed tip for extra grip and improved durability. Best of all, these babies are made in Germany and are highly rated on Amazon, 4.9 out of 5 stars. How can you beat that?

Meguiar's Give the gift of rich luster this holiday season, give yourself or someone else a bottle of Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax. When properly applied, this synthetic polymer-based product lends a deep shine to even weather-beaten paint and delivers long-term protection against the worst that ol' harpy Mother Nature can dish out. When it comes to beautifying vehicles, it's hard to beat Meguiar's. They are, and always have been, one of the top brands in the car-care business. A generous 20-ounce bottle of the firm's top-shelf Ultimate Liquid Wax can be snatched up for just $13.55 this Black Friday, a whopping 35% less than usual. If automotive detailing is your thing, don't let this opportunity pass by.

ThisWorx But what about the inside of your ride? Meguiar's has the paint covered, but when it comes to keeping the cabin clean, you'll probably need one of these. The ThisWorx TWC-01 portable vacuum cleaner is another great Black Friday deal, going for just $25.45. For that modest outlay you get three different cleaning nozzles, a spare HEPA filter and a special cleaning brush for said filters. Ensuring you can reach every nook and cranny of even the largest of vehicles, an elastic hose and 16-foot-long power cord are included. In short, this vacuum really sucks. No, seriously, the thing is fitted with a 106-Watt motor and a metal turbine for maximum dirt-pulling power.

Chemical Guys Another great gift for drivers who enjoy keeping their rides squeaky clean is a car-wash kit from Chemical Guys. This particular ensemble comes with a variety of useful items including soap, specialty cleaners, a bucket, dirt trap, wash mitt and more. About the only things missing are a garden hose and elbow grease. Normally priced at about 80 bucks, this kit is on special this Black Friday, going for a mere $51.19. Grab one -- or more -- while you can.

XBRN If you've got kids and take them places by car then you should totally grab this set of two seat-protecting organizers. Each one has pouches for books and magazines, mesh cubbies to hold refreshments or snacks and even a place to drop a tablet or computer for out-of-the-way-but-still-visible storage. The XBRN car organizer has a one-year warranty and features a seat-protecting kick mat that measures a claimed 16 by 24 inches. Grab one of these kits, they're on sale for just $10.19.