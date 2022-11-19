Black Friday Deals on Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

The electric scooters and e-bikes on this list have been tested; some are on our best list for electric scooters and e-bikes. Most of the deals will run until the end of November or while supplies last.

Sarah Tew/CNET A dual 500-watt motor scooter that can hit a top speed of 26 mph. Not the ideal scooter to carry, weighing 54 pounds, but it folds down nicely for storage and will never get a flat.

Joseph Kaminski One of my favorite ultraportable scooters. Weighing just 29 pounds, it can hit a top speed of 25 mph. There are three braking methods: hand, regenerative motor and spoiler. It also has some of the best battery performance from a scooter its size. And it can be charged up to 80% in just 2 hours, 50 minutes.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET The Apollo City has a smooth ride like a larger scooter, but in a more manageable size. The scooter is powered by a 500-watt motor and can hit a top speed of 27 mph. The City is a great choice for those wanting a more comfortable commute.

Joseph Kaminski Very similar to the City, but the Pro comes in a little heavier due to its dual 500- watt motors that propel the City Pro to 32 mph. A great choice for anyone wanting a little more power going up hills.

Joseph Kaminski This scooter, like the energizer bunny, just keeps going. It's powered by a 1,600-watt motor and has a top speed of 33 mph. It weighs just under 60 pounds.

Joseph Kaminski Pound for pound, this is the best price-to-performance scooter out there. Dual 2,000-watt motors take this 125-pound scooter to 62 mph. Its build quality is solid and handles extremely well at high speeds. It's not ideal for anyone living in a walkup and it's not meant to be left out in cold weather overnight.

Joseph Kaminski At first glance, you may not even know it's an e-bike. I've only put about 10 miles on this one, but I'm a fan of its minimalist design, great response and performance. It's a single-gear, 26-inch wheel-size bike powered by a Bafang 900-watt motor. It can pedal assist up to 28 mph. Right now, you can get 20% off the standard LZR or the Pro when using CNET20 at checkout.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET This Harley Davison of e-bikes is beautifully designed. The way they centered the battery and motor makes for a perfectly balanced ride. The pedal assist is smooth and the display simple but elegant.

Joseph Kaminski The Hyper Scorpion has that classic moped look, but without the need for insurance. With five levels of assistance, this bike can pedal assist up to 28 mph. It has front and rear suspension along with a 2,000-luminance headlight along with rear brake light and signals. It also has a throttle if you're not in the mood to pedal.

If you didn't find what you're looking for, here are some links with more Black Friday deals:

And for more, read our guide on how to save money buying an electric scooter.