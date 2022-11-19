Live: Early Black Friday Sales Black Friday Deals Target's Early Black Friday Walmart Black Friday Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy's Early Black Friday Best Chromebook Deals
Black Friday Deals on Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

If you're looking for some battery-powered last-mile transport, these deals are just in time for the holidays.

Joseph Kaminski
The electric scooters and e-bikes on this list have been tested; some are on our best list for electric scooters and e-bikes. Most of the deals will run until the end of November or while supplies last. 
Widewheel Pro

Save $250

A dual 500-watt motor scooter that can hit a top speed of 26 mph. Not the ideal scooter to carry, weighing 54 pounds, but it folds down nicely for storage and will never get a flat.

$1,119 at Fluidfreeride
Fluid Mosquito/E-Twow SE

Save $230

One of my favorite ultraportable scooters. Weighing just 29 pounds, it can hit a top speed of 25 mph. There are three braking methods: hand, regenerative motor and spoiler. It also has some of the best battery performance from a scooter its size. And it can be charged up to 80% in just 2 hours, 50 minutes.

$869 at Fluidfreeride
Apollo City

Save $300

The Apollo City has a smooth ride like a larger scooter, but in a more manageable size. The scooter is powered by a 500-watt motor and can hit a top speed of 27 mph. The City is a great choice for those wanting a more comfortable commute.

$1,199 at Apollo
Apollo City Pro

Save $300

Very similar to the City, but the Pro comes in a little heavier due to its dual 500- watt motors that propel the City Pro to 32 mph. A great choice for anyone wanting a little more power going up hills.

$1,499 at Apollo
Emove Cruiser

Save $100

This scooter, like the energizer bunny, just keeps going. It's powered by a 1,600-watt motor and has a top speed of 33 mph. It weighs just under 60 pounds.

$1,399 at Voro Motors
Wolf King GT Pro

Save $600

Pound for pound, this is the best price-to-performance scooter out there. Dual 2,000-watt motors take this 125-pound scooter to 62 mph. Its build quality is solid and handles extremely well at high speeds. It's not ideal for anyone living in a walkup and it's not meant to be left out in cold weather overnight.

$3,195 at Voro Motors
Onyx LZR Pro

Save $560

At first glance, you may not even know it's an e-bike. I've only put about 10 miles on this one, but I'm a fan of its minimalist design, great response and performance. It's a single-gear, 26-inch wheel-size bike powered by a Bafang 900-watt motor. It can pedal assist up to 28 mph. Right now, you can get 20% off the standard LZR or the Pro when using CNET20 at checkout.

$2,329 at Wellbots
Serial 1 Rush/Cty Speed

Save $1,500

This Harley Davison of e-bikes is beautifully designed. The way they centered the battery and motor makes for a perfectly balanced ride. The pedal assist is smooth and the display simple but elegant.

$4,099 at Serial1
Juiced Bikes Hyper Scorpion

Save $200

The Hyper Scorpion has that classic moped look, but without the need for insurance. With five levels of assistance, this bike can pedal assist up to 28 mph. It has front and rear suspension along with a 2,000-luminance headlight along with rear brake light and signals. It also has a throttle if you're not in the mood to pedal.

$1,999 at Juiced Bikes

If you didn't find what you're looking for, here are some links with more Black Friday deals:

And for more, read our guide on how to save money buying an electric scooter.

