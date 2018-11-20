Black Friday 2018: Roadshow's favorite Amazon deals for your car and garage

Now that Black Friday is just a few days away, the best deals on Amazon for your car and garage are really starting to make themselves known. Below you'll find a list of all our favorite deals for headlight bulbs, wiper blades, detailing supplies and even EV chargers that you should absolutely not sleep on. We're keeping an eye on things as they happen and will be updating this page regularly as new deals drop, so strap in and let's go.

Don't forget to bookmark this page, since we'll be updating it with new deals as they become available!

303 Aerospace Protectant wipes Amazon When you live in a sunny climate like California or Florida, it's super important to protect your car's interior from the damaging effects of UV rays. Doing nothing can lead to discoloration or, even worse, cracked dashes and seats. 303 Aerospace Protectant is one of the best and easiest ways to help prevent that from happening and this is the perfect opportunity to snag some in convenient wipe form for a discount! See at Amazon

TT Topdon Plus Enhanced OBDII Scanner discounts Amazon Having your car throw a check engine light at you is not a fun experience. There was a time when that would mean a trip to the mechanic's shop to have the codes read and your car diagnosed, likely for a fee. Those days are over friend, thanks to the availability of affordable, feature-rich OBDII scanners. The scanners appear to be available for a range of prices, but the most discounted scanner is this one that normally goes for $55 but is currently on sale for $37.40. See at Amazon

ChargePoint Home Level 2 WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for $419 (Save $280) Amazon Home charging is an important part of incorporating an electric vehicle into your life, but doing it with a 110-volt wall outlet is going to drive you crazy in a hurry. Getting a name brand Level 2 charger for a substantial price cut should go a long way toward making that EV life way more convenient. Available: Nov. 19 to Dec. 23 See at Amazon

Philips CrystalVision Ultra headlight bulbs for 20 percent off Amazon It's getting darker earlier and you don't want to be caught in bad weather at night with crappy headlights. This is a great chance to stock up on a few pairs of headlight bulbs for your car so you don't have to worry about buying some when one burns out. See at Amazon

