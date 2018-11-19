Black Friday 2018: The best deals on Amazon for your car and garage

It may feel like Black Friday deals start earlier every year -- and they do -- but the good stuff starts happening the Monday before and Roadshow is here to help you find the best deals for your car on Amazon.
Below you'll find a list of our favorite deals for headlight bulbs, wiper blades, detailing supplies and even EV chargers that you should absolutely not sleep on. We're keeping an eye on things as they happen and will be updating this page regularly as new deals drop, so strap in and let's go.
Don't forget to bookmark this page, since we'll be updating it with new deals as they become available!
ChargePoint Home Level 2 WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for 20 percent offAmazon
Home charging is an important part of incorporating an electric vehicle into your life, but doing it with a 110-volt wall outlet is going to drive you crazy in a hurry. Getting a name brand Level 2 charger for 20 percent off should go a long way towards making that EV life way more convenient.
Available: Nov. 19 to Dec. 23
Philips CrystalVision Ultra headlight bulbs for 20 percent offAmazon
It's getting darker earlier and you don't want to be caught in bad weather at night with crappy headlights. This is a great chance to stock up on a few pairs of headlight bulbs for your car so you don't have to worry about buying some when one burns out.
More to come!
