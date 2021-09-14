Big Hyundai Ioniq electric SUV teased with super-futuristic looks

Hyundai

If it's electric at the Hyundai brand, expect the Ioniq badge to follow. That goes for what will be the largest electric vehicle in the brand's lineup that we know of so far, and we've just had our first look at it. Last week, Hyundai issued a dark teaser of the electric SUV, only referring to it as the "Ioniq large SUV." The photo doesn't give a whole lot away, but from this angle it looks to be sized like Palisade. That'd make sense since the SUV should wear the Ioniq 7 name. The Ioniq 5 occupies the midsize space, and it's deceptively large outside of photos. While it looks like a small hatchback, it compares to a Ford Mustang Mach-E in dimensions.

Up front, there's a long horizontal light bar made up of individual lights. Ditto for the "fog light" area below. And while the Ioniq 5 is a sharp, edgy thing, the Ioniq 7 looks a lot more round and sweeping than its sibling. It looks like the rear may rock some vertical taillights, too, but it's hard to tell from this angle.

If you're wondering what the car in the middle of this teaser is, that's the upcoming Ioniq 6. Why the sedan sits between two SUVs on Hyundai's numerical scale is totally confusing, but nevertheless, it'll likely arrive next year after a rumored delay. It should also wear some stunning looks, noting that the car will be a production version of the very cool Prophecy concept car.

Outside of these Ioniq-badged Hyundais, the brand plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2040 around the world. That leaves room for plenty of other hybrids, plug-in hybrids and more EVs for the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands. The latter two are well on their way in electrification goals, too. Genesis will go all-EV this decade, and Kia plans to launch its first EV, the EV6, early next year. Interestingly, these three cars are the "completion" of the Ioniq sub-brand, so perhaps we will see additional electric Hyundais minus the Ioniq badge in the future.