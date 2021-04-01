Biden infrastructure plan: Amtrak details 30 new routes if ambitious legislation passes

Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Should President Joe Biden score another legislative victory with his new infrastructure plan, revealed Wednesday, Amtrak promises big changes. The national rail network says it wants to create 30 new routes in the US with the proposed funding.

The plan, officially named the American Jobs Plan, would specifically allocate $80 billion to the nation's rail network. New routes possible with these funds would include connections from Riverside, California to Las Vegas; Wichita, Kansas to Oklahoma City; Detroit to Toronto; and Nashville, Tennessee to Savannah, Georgia. The government-owned company said the additional routes would open new economic opportunities as they would give people access to transportation between bordering cities and states.

Amtrak

"Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the US," CEO Bill Flynn said. "With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country -- and we are ready to deliver."

Aside from new routes, Amtrak promised enhanced operations for many current routes, providing communities greater access to reliable rail transportation. The funds would also help repair and replace seriously outdated infrastructure in the high-traffic Northeast Corridor. The company said the majority of tunnels and bridges in the corridor are a century old at this point.

Biden detailed the $2.25 trillion package on Wednesday, which touches on everything from nationwide broadband access to electric vehicle rebates at the point of sale. The plan also prioritizes traditional infrastructure improvements such as repairing highways, roads and water pipes. The administration aims to pass the American Jobs Plan this summer, though it faces months of debate in an evenly divided congress with a slim Democratic majority.