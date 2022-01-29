Best wheel chocks for 2022

If you've ever had to work on a car, transport a car or store a car you've likely used a wheel chock. These nifty little wedges are an extra line of defense to keep your car, trailer with tandem wheels or RV from moving when it shouldn't. I'll admit to using a rock more than once because I'm cheap, but that really isn't the safest way to stabilize your vehicle.

You've got plenty of options when it comes to wheel chocks, but it all comes down to how heavy your vehicle is, how big your tires are and what kind of surface you're on. I've compiled a list of some of the best wheel chocks available today based on user reviews at popular shopping sites and of course our own hands-on experience here at Roadshow. After checking out our best wheel chock picks, be sure to keep reading for some helpful wheel chock tips.

Buyers Products This Buyers Products aluminum chock will work on paved surfaces as well as on ice and snow. It's strong enough for semi-trailers, trucks and any other larger vehicle in your fleet, so it can surely hold your little Honda Civic while you change the oil. At only 3.54 pounds, it isn't too heavy and you can easily throw it into your trunk or onto your workbench. Keep in mind, however, that this price is just for one aluminum wheel chock. We recommend having two at your disposal.

ML Tools These durable rubber MLTools wheel chocks have a little handle for easy carrying. They are sold as a pair and each weighs about 13 ounces. These are best used on lightweight cars or on other wheeled recreational vehicle-related items you may have in the garage or shop like forklifts and floor jacks. Amazon users give these rubber wheel chocks 5 stars for ease of use and stability, and say they provide plenty of grip. Plus, these MLTools WC283 wheel chocks are made in the good ol' USA.

Haul Master Leave it to Harbor Freight to provide a good, affordable rubber wheel chock. It weighs about 4 pounds and costs a mere $8 for one chock. This solid rubber chock has a handle for ease of use and a nonslip, oil-resistant surface allowing you to rest easy when throwing it behind a trailer wheel. This cheapie tire chock gets 4.8 out of 5 stars from Harbor Freight users and we have two in our own garage.

Genubi Industry We like these solid rubber wheel chocks for their 7-inch height, making them ideal for trucks and SUVs with larger tires. These heavy-duty rubber chocks are oil-, moisture- and UV-light resistant and can also withstand extreme temperatures when exposed to the elements behind a vehicle tire. Each chock block weighs 6.2 pounds and has three reflective yellow strips for high visibility. There is even a handle to make it easy to position behind a trailer rear wheel. One caveat: Many Amazon reviewers say these tire chocks emit a less than pleasant smell and recommend letting them sit outside in the sun for a few days before use.

Extreme Max If you've got a double-axle travel trailer that needs chocking, these Extreme Max heavy-duty interlocking tire chocks are a great choice. This plastic wheel chock set can be used singly but can also be locked together for tandem axle trailers or make a great RV wheel chock. The individual chocks measure 9 inches long by 8 inches wide by 5 inches tall. The interlocked tandem wheels configuration for RV tires measures 18 by 8 by 5 inches. These plastic chocks feature a nonslip rubber base and weigh about 3.5 pounds each.

Abnaok If your car moves at all while the wheels are chocked, you might find it difficult to remove a wheel stop from behind a tire. For those circumstances, we like these Abnaok RV Camper Wheel Chocks for the built-in rope handle. Just one good tug and each RV chock should come free of a car or travel trailer tire. These chocks are made out of bright blue plastic so they are easy to see and they weigh only a little more than 1 pound each.

Camco If you're like me you're always trying to save space in the garage, these plastic Camco wheel chocks are for you. These are stackable, keeping their storage footprint down. These tire chocks work best on cars with a wheel size of up to 26 inches in diameter. Many reviewers found them to not be sturdy enough to use with an RV or heavy travel trailer, though, so consider springing for these chocks for lighter-duty vehicle applications. Each chock weighs 9.6 ounces and they are made in America to boot.

Big Red If you need to save space in your garage but need a bit more strength, try these foldable, drop-forged steel wheel chocks. We like the cool red color of these Torin wheel stabilizer chocks, which makes it hard to forget you chocked your wheels, and they do stack up nice and tidy. However, they aren't very tall, so we recommend using them on a flat surface only. Each chock weighs less than 2 pounds.

Roblock These heavy-duty Roblock rubber chocks come with a 30-inch rope to easily pull them out at the same time when chocking the front and rear of a wheel. They are weather- and oil-resistant and feature reflective tape for easy visibility. They employ molded rubber on each side for plenty of grip. Each wheel stabilizer is pretty heavy, 6.6 pounds, and at only 3.9 inches tall we recommend using them only on flat surfaces. However, they still get an Amazon customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Roblock If you want to add your own rope or chain, grab yourself a pair of these Roblock rubber chocks with a built-in steel eye bolt. Even if you don't want to add anything to your wheel stabilizer chocks, the eye bolt makes for an easy carry point. Each weighs 4.4 pounds and while Amazon reviewers claim they hold vehicles on a slope, at just under 4 inches tall we recommend sticking to using them only on flat surfaces.

Extreme Max This Extreme Max motorcycle wheel chock earns an Amazon Choice designation for its versatility and stability. It can hold wheels from 17 to 21 inches in diameter and from 3 5/32 and 7 3/32 inches wide. This motorcycle wheel chock is made of matte black powdered coated steel and has a solid front cross bar and boot. One person can roll the motorcycle into the V-shaped cradle, which then pivots with the wheel and locks it in place. The deluxe tire chock version comes with two nylon ratchet straps for travel. At 22 pounds this motorcycle chock is heavy, but it gets the job done incredibly well.

Comparison of the best wheel chocks for 2022 Make Model Weight Price Best wheel chocks overall Buyers Products Aluminum Wheel Chock 3.54 pounds $38 Best wheel chocks overall runner-up ML Tools High Grip Wheel Chocks 13 ounces $22 Best cheap wheel chocks Haul-Master Solid Rubber Wheel Chock 4 pounds $8 Best wheel chocks for trucks and SUVs Genubi Industry Heavy Duty Rubber Wheel Chock with Portable Handle 6.2 pounds $37 Best wheel chocks for double-axle trailers Extreme Max Heavy-Duty Interlocking Wheel Chock 3.5 pounds $27 Best wheel chocks with a rope for RVs Abnaok RV Camper Wheel Chocks with Rope 1 pound $20 Best stackable wheel chocks Camco Wheel Chock 9.6 ounces $6 Best folding wheel chocks Big Red Torin Steel Safety Foldable Wheel Chock 2 pounds $10 Best wheel chocks with a rope Roblock Heavy-Duty Rubber Wheel Block with Nylon Rope 6.6 pounds $34 Best wheel chocks with an eyebolt Roblock Rubber Wheel Chocks with Eyebolt 4.4 pounds $19 Best motorcycle wheel chock Extreme Max Motorcycle Wheel Chock 22 pounds $53

Enlarge Image Roblock

Roadshow wheel chock shopping tips

Get the right wheel chocks for your vehicle : Remember to buy wheel chocks that can support your vehicle. If you've got a truck, SUV or something with tandem tires, a wheel chock made for a tiny sports car most likely isn't going to cut it.

: Remember to buy wheel chocks that can support your vehicle. If you've got a truck, SUV or something with tandem tires, a wheel chock made for a tiny sports car most likely isn't going to cut it. Choose your wheel chock material wisely : Metal chocks are best when you're dealing with snow and ice. Plastic works well for smaller cars, while rubber chocks are serviceable for larger cars. However, some rubber chocks offgas a pretty awful smell, so if you've got a sensitive nose, be warned.

: Metal chocks are best when you're dealing with snow and ice. Plastic works well for smaller cars, while rubber chocks are serviceable for larger cars. However, some rubber chocks offgas a pretty awful smell, so if you've got a sensitive nose, be warned. Consider your storage space: If you don't have a lot of space in your garage, consider wheel chocks that can stack or fold to save valuable space.

Wheel chocks FAQs

What are wheel chocks? A wheel chock is a small ramp that keeps your wheel from doing what it wants to do naturally: roll. It provides a small uphill grade and a bit of friction that your wheel can not overcome without outside force. For smaller cars plastic wedges do just fine, although they're not as durable as metal or rubber chocks. Rubber chocks are good for larger trucks and trailers. Metal chocks are the ne plus ultra: They won't offgas like some rubber chocks do and won't break down after time spent in the hot sun. Further, metal chocks are the best to use in ice and snow.

How do you size a wheel chock? In general, a wheel chock should be about a quarter of the height of the tire. If you're rolling on 35s you'll need a chock that extends about 9 inches up the tire. A smaller chock won't work on a steep slope since tires are flexible and if gravity isn't on your side, they can easily run over the ramp. And remember, the heavier your vehicle is, the more likely it is to roll. Be sure your wheel chocks can accommodate the weight of your car.

How do you use wheel chocks safely? Wheel chocks should be used on both rear wheels on the side of the tire that faces downward. If the grade is so slight that you can't readily tell which way it's sloping, chock both sides of the wheel. Put your vehicle in park -- or leave it in gear if you've got a manual transmission -- and engage the parking brake. The wheel chocks should be placed in the center of the tire. Give them a good kick to make sure they're snug against the tread. If you're chocking a trailer for storage, keep the trailer connected to the tow vehicle. Follow the same procedures as above, but be sure to use a trailer wheel chock on both sides of the wheel. Once the trailer is safely chocked, you can detach your tow vehicle.



