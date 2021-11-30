Best tire cleaner for 2021

Every part of the car needs love, and that includes the components that provide grip and traction: the humble tires. Tires are the point of contact with the road, and if you don't take care of them, they'll look gross from dirt and road grime very quickly. There's a slew of products to help clean them up, but which should you choose? We sampled numerous tire cleaners to find the best option for you. Read on for the best tire cleaners and check out some helpful tire-cleaning tips below.

3D 3D makes a number of fantastic products, and their tire cleaner is no different. The company's Yellow Degreaser melts dirt particles and brake dust off tires with ease. Simply spray the tire surface, agitate the sidewall with a tire brush and blast it off with hose water for a clean tire. Seriously, it's that easy, and the results are lovely.

Black Magic Black Magic's Bleche Wite is nearly good enough for an overall best pick, but we like the 3D product just a little more. However, in our experience, this stuff is fantastic for anyone running white-walled tires or tires with raised white letters. That's not terribly common anymore these days, but it's great to see the white on a tire sidewall come out perfectly clean of brake dust and dirt with this tire cleaner.

Armor All Armor All is an oldie but goodie for cleaning tires. The company's tire foam product is a great choice if you're looking for a foaming tire cleaner. You can usually see the tire treatment foam turn an undesirable color as it works to remove stubborn dirt, brake dust and road grime. Armor All says you don't have to scrub, but we like to agitate things a little and get the best result.

Adam's Adam's Tire & Rubber Cleaner is another fantastic choice for tire cleaners, especially if you don't like a foaming tire cleaner. We also feel really comfortable using this product on rubber floor mats and other rubber products to clean them from road dirt. This tire spray also smells really nice, if that's a bonus for you.

Mothers Mothers again impresses us with its value prices and good products. The company's Wheel and Tire Cleaner is under $7 a bottle and works very well for what you pay. No, it's not as good as some of our other top picks, but you can't beat it for the cost.

Mothers Here's a fun, quick bonus product. If you need tire cleaner, you'll need a good brush to scrub your tires, and we really like Mothers' brush. The bristles are great for tires to really agitate dirt and grime. Although it says this brush is good for wheels, we personally wouldn't recommend that since it's better to be gentler to a wheel's finish.

Comparison of the best tire cleaners for 2021

Brand Name Price Best tire cleaner overall 3D Yellow Degreaser $14 Best tire cleaner overall runner-up Black Magic Bleche Wite $7 Best foaming tire cleaner Armor All Extreme Car Tire Foam Spray $8 Best tire cleaner spray Adam's Tire & Rubber Cleaner $15 Best cheap tire cleaner Mothers Foaming Tire & Wheel Cleaner $7

Adam's Polishes

Get clean tires with these Roadshow approved cleaners

Any one of these tire cleaner picks will help you clean your vehicle's tires far better than just dish soap or water. Grab a bottle, scrub those tires and enjoy a fresh-looking finish!

Tire cleaner FAQs

What is the best cleaner for rubber tires? Any of our tire cleaning picks listed above will work wonders on your tires to get rid of unwanted dirt and grime. It depends on your budget, but none of our picks are more than $20 for a bottle. You can also look at some options for larger sizes if you think a single bottle may be too little product for your use.

What's the best object to clean tires with? A scrubbing brush will be your best sidekick when using a tire cleaner. Find something to agitate the product with, and scrub the sidewalls well. There should be plenty of brown and dirt showing up as you scrub. Then, rinse the tires clean with water.

How do I get the brown stuff off my tires? More often than not, the brown tint to tires comes from either caked-on dirt or tire shine product. The latter is from layering new tire shine spray or tire dressing over dirty tires over and over, causing the product to collect dirt, grease and grime. Generously spray a tire with tire cleaner and scrub it with a wheel brush to remove the brown-looking grime.