Our favorite SUVs and crossovers under $35K

Crossovers and SUVs of all shapes and sizes are all the rage these days. From frugal, compact cuties to huge, luxury behemoths, there are lots and lots of utility vehicles to fit the needs of just about anyone.

There's an especially great crop of CUVs and SUVs for folks on a budget, too. In fact, the under-$35,000 segment has a smattering of great choices, all of which are nice to drive, offer comfortable accommodations and can be had with all the latest and greatest infotainment and driver assistance technology.

See for yourself in the gallery above, where Roadshow's editors each pick their favorite utility vehicle with a starting MSRP below $35,000.